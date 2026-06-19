Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Blue Capital Inc.

Blue Capital Inc. lifted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 93.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,663 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 3,704 shares during the period. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.5% of Blue Capital Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Blue Capital Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $17,128,100,000. Corient Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of Tesla by 3,205.5% in the fourth quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 21,459,599 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,650,811,000 after purchasing an additional 20,810,386 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 56.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 20,755,605 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $9,334,211,000 after purchasing an additional 7,450,766 shares during the period. Cardano Risk Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 882.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,202,060 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $3,688,630,000 after purchasing an additional 7,367,507 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Tesla by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 258,925,024 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock valued at $116,443,762,000 after buying an additional 6,538,720 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on TSLA shares. Barclays reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their price objective on shares of Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research note on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Tesla in a report on Friday, June 5th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Roth Mkm restated a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twenty-one equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and five have assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $404.37.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,606 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $402.20, for a total transaction of $1,048,133.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 22,039 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,864,085.80. This trade represents a 10.57% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. The trade was a 35.30% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 57,824 shares of company stock worth $21,657,588 over the last three months. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $400.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12-month low of $288.77 and a 12-month high of $498.83. The business has a 50 day moving average of $402.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $415.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 367.42, a PEG ratio of 15.84 and a beta of 1.80.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The business's revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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