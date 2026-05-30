Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Acquired by Triglav Investments D.O.O.

Triglav Investments D.O.O. lifted its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 82,938 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after acquiring an additional 5,518 shares during the quarter. Tesla accounts for approximately 2.3% of Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Triglav Investments D.O.O.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $37,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its stake in Tesla by 34.7% during the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 19,567 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,799,000 after purchasing an additional 5,039 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of Tesla by 29.6% in the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 32,576 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $14,487,000 after acquiring an additional 7,446 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Tesla by 8.8% in the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 48,504 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $21,571,000 after acquiring an additional 3,935 shares in the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 41,907 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $18,846,000 after acquiring an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 26.0% in the third quarter. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC now owns 18,032 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $8,019,000 after acquiring an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Friday, April 24th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "neutral" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nineteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

View Our Latest Analysis on Tesla

Tesla Price Performance

TSLA opened at $435.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $391.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $416.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.64 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 399.81, a PEG ratio of 17.46 and a beta of 1.79. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This represents a 14.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Tesla (TSLA) Moves Closer to Robotaxi Launch after Texas Driverless Approval

Tesla was reported to have received authorization in Texas to operate driverless vehicles commercially, a key regulatory step that could move its robotaxi plans closer to launch and support the stock. Positive Sentiment: Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Tesla Reclaims No. 1 Position In Global Battery EV Race

Counterpoint Research data showed Tesla reclaiming the No. 1 spot in the global battery EV market in Q1 2026, reinforcing its leadership in EVs even as industry growth was modest. Positive Sentiment: European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Tesla EV Registrations In Europe Spike. The Stock Is Closing In On A Buy Point.

European momentum remained a tailwind, with reports that Tesla EV registrations spiked in Europe and the stock was nearing a buy point, suggesting improving near-term demand trends. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals.

Multiple articles and market commentary pointed to Tesla’s huge valuation being tied to future robotaxis, Optimus, and AI products that still feel years away, which keeps sentiment dependent on execution rather than current fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value.

There was also renewed speculation about a possible Tesla-SpaceX merger, which could be transformative if it ever happened, but remains highly speculative and difficult to value. Negative Sentiment: Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Tesla's robotaxi fleet in Texas is still playing catch-up to Waymo

Fresh reports that Tesla’s Texas robotaxi fleet is far smaller than Waymo’s — 42 registered vehicles versus 577 — raised concerns that Tesla is lagging competitors in autonomous deployment. Negative Sentiment: Other coverage said Tesla’s FSD rollout and robotaxi progress were being overshadowed by Waymo’s lead, adding pressure to the company’s autonomous vehicle narrative.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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