Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Greenwood Gearhart Inc.

Greenwood Gearhart Inc. lowered its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,063 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 2,279 shares during the period. Greenwood Gearhart Inc.'s holdings in Tesla were worth $15,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.20% of the company's stock.

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Tesla Price Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $428.35 on Friday. Tesla, Inc. has a twelve month low of $273.21 and a twelve month high of $498.83. The stock's 50 day moving average is $382.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $418.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.61 trillion, a PE ratio of 392.98, a P/E/G ratio of 16.31 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. The company had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total transaction of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of Tesla stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,213 shares of company stock valued at $30,851,105. Insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on TSLA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Tesla from $420.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America started coverage on Tesla in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. They set a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price target on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on Tesla in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $510.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Tesla from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $398.42.

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Key Tesla News

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Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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