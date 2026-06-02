Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 302,656 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 1,470 shares during the period. Tesla makes up about 1.4% of Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC's holdings in Tesla were worth $136,110,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 27 shares during the period. Turning Point Benefit Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Prism Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Texas Capital Bancshares Inc TX acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the third quarter worth approximately $31,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Tesla

In other news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 48,399 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,147,700. This trade represents a 14.21% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 57,482 shares of company stock valued at $21,508,331. 19.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $415.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 trillion, a PE ratio of 381.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $392.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $416.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $273.21 and a 12 month high of $498.83.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $22.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.89% and a net margin of 3.95%.Tesla's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSLA. TD Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $490.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Phillip Securities dropped their target price on Tesla from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Monday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Roth Mkm reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Nineteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $395.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Trending Headlines about Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Positive Sentiment: Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Reuters article

Tesla’s May registrations surged in several European markets, including a 655% jump in France and more than a doubling of sales in Spain, signaling a potential recovery in demand and supporting hopes for a Q2 delivery beat. Positive Sentiment: Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. TipRanks article

Andrew Left’s securities fraud conviction removed a high-profile Tesla critic from the short-selling debate, which some investors view as a modest sentiment boost for TSLA. Positive Sentiment: Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Reuters article

Tesla backed away from terminating its graphite supply agreement with Syrah Resources, reducing a supply-chain overhang even though the issue appears to be still under qualification. Neutral Sentiment: Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Benzinga article

Investors are increasingly focused on whether a future SpaceX IPO could create a benchmark for the “Musk premium” embedded in Tesla’s valuation, but the implications remain highly speculative. Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Motley Fool article

Analysts and market commentary continue debating a possible SpaceX-Tesla merger, but the deal is still theoretical and may be more headline-driven than fundamentally actionable for TSLA today. Negative Sentiment: Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. TipRanks article

Tesla stock faced renewed pressure as OpenAI and Nvidia moved deeper into humanoid robotics, raising concerns that Tesla’s Optimus project could face stronger competition. Negative Sentiment: BYD and NIO posted strong May sales and delivery figures, highlighting intensifying EV competition in China and abroad that could weigh on Tesla’s growth narrative. Benzinga article

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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