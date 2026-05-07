Tesla, Inc. $TSLA Shares Sold by Robeco Schweiz AG

Robeco Schweiz AG reduced its position in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA - Free Report) by 15.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,355 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock after selling 7,140 shares during the period. Robeco Schweiz AG's holdings in Tesla were worth $17,699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Networth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tesla in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Chapman Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Davidson Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Tesla by 79.4% during the fourth quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 61 shares of the electric vehicle producer's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the period. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Prism Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. 66.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tesla Trading Up 2.4%

Shares of NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $398.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.50 trillion, a PE ratio of 365.83, a P/E/G ratio of 14.82 and a beta of 1.79. The company's 50-day moving average price is $382.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $418.57. Tesla, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $271.00 and a fifty-two week high of $498.83. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $22.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.96 billion. Tesla had a net margin of 3.95% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Tesla's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on TSLA shares. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Tesla from $438.00 to $400.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $508.00 price target on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a "hold" rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $460.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Tigress Financial began coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Monday, April 27th. They issued a "buy" rating for the company. Nineteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $398.42.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tesla

Key Stories Impacting Tesla

Here are the key news stories impacting Tesla this week:

Insider Activity at Tesla

In other Tesla news, Director Kathleen Wilson-Thompson sold 26,409 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $378.11, for a total value of $9,985,506.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 48,399 shares in the company, valued at $18,300,145.89. This trade represents a 35.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Vaibhav Taneja sold 2,264 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $397.03, for a total transaction of $898,875.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 18,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,188,625.18. The trade was a 11.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold a total of 80,213 shares of company stock worth $30,851,105 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 19.90% of the company's stock.

About Tesla

Tesla, Inc NASDAQ: TSLA is an American company that designs, manufactures and sells electric vehicles, energy generation and energy storage products. Founded in 2003 by Martin Eberhard and Marc Tarpenning, Tesla grew into a vertically integrated mobility and clean‑energy company with Elon Musk serving as its chief executive officer. The company's stated mission is to accelerate the world's transition to sustainable energy, reflected in its combined focus on electric drivetrains, battery technology, renewable energy products and software.

Tesla's automotive business includes a lineup of battery‑electric vehicles and related services.

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