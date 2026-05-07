Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK is Premier Fund Managers Ltd's 4th Largest Position

Premier Fund Managers Ltd lessened its stake in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 20.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,136,135 shares of the industrial products company's stock after selling 284,115 shares during the period. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 2.2% of Premier Fund Managers Ltd's portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Premier Fund Managers Ltd owned approximately 0.44% of Tetra Tech worth $38,607,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bfsg LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Root Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 295 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, Danske Bank A S acquired a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.89% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Tetra Tech

Tetra Tech Stock Down 1.9%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $31.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $32.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $34.11. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $43.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.58 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. This is a boost from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 15.57%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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