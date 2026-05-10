Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

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