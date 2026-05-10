Free Trial
→ I was right about SpaceX (From Brownstone Research) (Ad)tc pixel

Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Acquired by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Written by MarketBeat
May 10, 2026
Tetra Tech logo with Industrials background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Crossmark Global Holdings boosted its Tetra Tech stake by 69.2% in the fourth quarter, ending with 216,917 shares valued at about $7.3 million. Institutional ownership remains very high, with hedge funds and other investors holding 93.89% of the stock.
  • Tetra Tech reported better-than-expected quarterly results, posting EPS of $0.34 versus estimates of $0.31 and revenue of $1.22 billion versus the $1 billion consensus. The company also provided FY2026 guidance of $1.50 to $1.58 EPS.
  • The company slightly increased its dividend to $0.072 per share, payable June 2, raising the annualized payout to about $0.29 and implying a 1.0% yield. Analysts currently view the stock as a Moderate Buy with a consensus target price of $41.
  • MarketBeat previews the top five stocks to own by June 1st.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 69.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 216,917 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 88,745 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. owned 0.08% of Tetra Tech worth $7,275,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTEK. Brighton Jones LLC acquired a new position in Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth $225,000. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 451.6% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 145,077 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 118,774 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,658,349 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $48,507,000 after purchasing an additional 957,050 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 136.1% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 754.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TTEK opened at $30.29 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.57 and a 52 week high of $43.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.10.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be given a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price target on Tetra Tech in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a report on Monday, April 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tetra Tech presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $41.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on TTEK

Tetra Tech Company Profile

(Free Report)

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Should You Invest $1,000 in Tetra Tech Right Now?

Before you consider Tetra Tech, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Tetra Tech wasn't on the list.

While Tetra Tech currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest Cover
Analysts Agree—These Gold Picks Outshine the Rest

Unlock the timeless value of gold with our exclusive 2026 Gold Forecasting Report. Explore why gold remains the ultimate investment for safeguarding wealth against inflation, economic shifts, and global uncertainties. Whether you're planning for future generations or seeking a reliable asset in turbulent times, this report is your essential guide to making informed decisions.

Get This Free Report
Like this article? Share it with a colleague.

Featured Articles and Offers

The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
The Real SpaceX Play: 5 Chip Stocks Powering the IPO Before It Launches
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
Louis Navellier: My #1 AI stock for 2026 (name & ticker inside)
From InvestorPlace (Ad)
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
Apple Talks Just Changed Everything for Intel
By Sam Quirke | May 6, 2026
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
3 Energy Stocks to Buy and 2 to Avoid as AI Power Demand Explodes
By Bridget Bennett | May 4, 2026
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Down 3.9% Following Insider Selling
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
tc pixel
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
Nvidia has $24 trillion in their sights …
From Weiss Ratings (Ad)
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
Archer Aviation (ACHR) Projected to Post Earnings on Monday
By MarketBeat | May 4, 2026
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
IonQ Just Posted a Breakout Quarter—But 1 Problem Remains
By Nathan Reiff | May 7, 2026

Recent Videos

5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
5 Stocks to Buy After Earnings
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It‘s Happening Again.
When Everyone Went Quiet, Smart Investors Got Rich. It's Happening Again.
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
History Is About to Repeat Itself (Get Out of These 3 Stocks Now)
MarketBeat TV |
Watch Video

Stock Lists

All Stock Lists

Investing Tools

Calendars and Tools

Search Headlines