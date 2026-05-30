Tetra Tech, Inc. $TTEK Shares Bought by Future Fund LLC

Future Fund LLC grew its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report) by 110.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,812 shares of the industrial products company's stock after buying an additional 46,588 shares during the quarter. Tetra Tech accounts for approximately 1.0% of Future Fund LLC's holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Future Fund LLC's holdings in Tetra Tech were worth $2,979,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 880 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 136.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,303 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Danske Bank A S purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech in the third quarter valued at about $53,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 26.9% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,691 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB lifted its holdings in shares of Tetra Tech by 84.0% in the third quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,755 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Tetra Tech in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Robert W. Baird set a $35.00 price objective on Tetra Tech in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $41.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Tetra Tech

Insider Buying and Selling at Tetra Tech

In other news, Director Jeffrey R. Feeler acquired 1,900 shares of Tetra Tech stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $26.41 per share, with a total value of $50,179.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 1,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $50,179. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Tetra Tech Trading Down 0.8%

Tetra Tech stock opened at $27.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 1.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $30.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.53. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.81 and a 52 week high of $43.14.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 8.58%.The firm's revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 EPS. Tetra Tech has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.580 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.38-0.41 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 14th will be paid a $0.072 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.0%. This is an increase from Tetra Tech's previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Tetra Tech's dividend payout ratio is presently 17.37%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc is a leading provider of consulting and engineering services with a focus on water, environment, infrastructure, resource management and energy sectors. Headquartered in Pasadena, California, the company delivers end-to-end solutions that encompass planning, design, engineering, program management and construction management. Tetra Tech's multidisciplinary teams integrate science, technology and advisory services to address complex challenges in areas such as water resources, environmental remediation, sustainable infrastructure and renewable energy.

The company's core offerings include environmental assessments and cleanup, water treatment and reuse, coastal and marine engineering, climate resilience planning, and engineering design for transportation and built environments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK - Free Report).

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