Tevis Investment Management Grows Holdings in Arrow Electronics, Inc. $ARW

Tevis Investment Management lifted its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 118.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,652 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 8,483 shares during the quarter. Arrow Electronics makes up about 1.3% of Tevis Investment Management's investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Tevis Investment Management's holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Bayban bought a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 112.0% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 248 shares of the technology company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.34% of the company's stock.

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Arrow Electronics Price Performance

ARW opened at $206.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $10.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.78 and a beta of 1.20. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.79 and a fifty-two week high of $237.33. The company's 50-day moving average price is $213.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The technology company reported $5.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.92 by $2.30. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.39 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 11.40% and a net margin of 2.17%.Arrow Electronics's quarterly revenue was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.80 earnings per share. Arrow Electronics has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 4.32-4.520 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 19.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to purchase up to 9.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company's leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Arrow Electronics from $140.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Arrow Electronics from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 target price on shares of Arrow Electronics in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Arrow Electronics in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Bank of America raised Arrow Electronics from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and upped their price target for the company from $122.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $219.50.

View Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Insider Activity at Arrow Electronics

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Eric Nowak sold 3,473 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.99, for a total value of $732,768.27. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 48,835 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,303,696.65. This trade represents a 6.64% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Carine Lamercie Jean-Claude sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.00, for a total value of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president owned 12,626 shares in the company, valued at $2,727,216. The trade was a 19.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics NYSE: ARW is a global provider of products, services and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. The company offers a broad portfolio of semiconductors, passives, connectors, electromechanical devices and embedded solutions, serving customers across diverse end markets including automotive, communications, computing, aerospace, defense and healthcare. Through its extensive supplier relationships, Arrow enables design engineers to identify and procure components required for the development of new electronic systems and devices.

In addition to component distribution, Arrow delivers value-added services such as design engineering support, supply chain management, global logistics and technical training.

See Also

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