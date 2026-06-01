Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Boosts Stake in Broadcom Inc. $AVGO

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO - Free Report) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,556 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 2,143 shares during the quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc's holdings in Broadcom were worth $5,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AVGO. Miller Global Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Family CFO Inc acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. PayPay Securities Corp grew its holdings in Broadcom by 88.9% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Camelot Portfolios LLC acquired a new stake in Broadcom in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Broadcom

Here are the key news stories impacting Broadcom this week:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 50,488 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total transaction of $16,236,940.80. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 278,141 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,450,145.60. This represents a 15.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider S. Ram Velaga sold 38,841 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.60, for a total value of $12,491,265.60. Following the transaction, the insider owned 96,147 shares in the company, valued at $30,920,875.20. This trade represents a 28.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 324,282 shares of company stock valued at $106,425,249. 1.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $582.00 target price on shares of Broadcom in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Erste Group Bank lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Susquehanna reissued a "positive" rating and issued a $490.00 target price (up from $450.00) on shares of Broadcom in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their target price on Broadcom from $370.00 to $340.00 and set a "sector perform" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Broadcom from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $454.55.

Read Our Latest Report on AVGO

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:AVGO opened at $446.77 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Broadcom Inc. has a 52-week low of $234.90 and a 52-week high of $448.90. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $383.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $358.56. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 trillion, a P/E ratio of 87.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.41.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.02. Broadcom had a return on equity of 38.61% and a net margin of 36.57%.The business had revenue of $19.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.60 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Broadcom Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 23rd were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.6%. Broadcom's dividend payout ratio is 50.78%.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc NASDAQ: AVGO is a global technology company that designs, develops and supplies semiconductor and infrastructure software solutions for a broad range of markets. The company's semiconductor business provides components and systems for wired and wireless communications, enterprise and cloud storage, networking and broadband access, serving original equipment manufacturers, cloud service providers, telecommunications carriers and industrial customers worldwide. Broadcom is headquartered in Irvine, California, and operates globally with research, development and sales organizations across North America, Europe and Asia.

On the semiconductor side, Broadcom's portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) and application-specific integrated circuit (ASIC) solutions, radio-frequency and connectivity components, Ethernet switching and PHY devices, storage adapters and controllers, optical transceivers and other networking silicon.

Featured Stories

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