Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Acquired by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 1.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,592,788 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,175 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned 0.28% of Texas Instruments worth $503,364,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Texas Instruments by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Montz Harcus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $260,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 5,960 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,157,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Absher Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the first quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,223 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Severin Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 3.3% in the first quarter. Severin Investments LLC now owns 1,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. The trade was a 8.92% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 37,626 shares of the company's stock, valued at $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

NASDAQ TXN opened at $291.30 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $265.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.88, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $302.23 and a 200 day moving average of $245.54. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a twelve month low of $152.73 and a twelve month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be given a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 31st. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on TXN shares. Zacks Research cut Texas Instruments from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. HC Wainwright lowered shares of Texas Instruments to a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $285.44.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Texas Instruments

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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