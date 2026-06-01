Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Bought by MUFG Securities EMEA plc

MUFG Securities EMEA plc raised its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 114.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,250 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares during the period. MUFG Securities EMEA plc's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $6,463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $305.68 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $211.94. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1-year low of $152.73 and a 1-year high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The stock has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.9%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Wolfe Research reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $315.00 price target on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $320.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating for the company. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Texas Instruments from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating, eleven have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $265.57.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on TXN

More Texas Instruments News

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 47,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.10, for a total transaction of $14,706,845.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 85,485 shares of the company's stock, valued at $26,337,928.50. The trade was a 35.83% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638 in the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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