Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Purchased by Jennison Associates LLC

Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,050,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 329,964 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC owned approximately 0.23% of Texas Instruments worth $355,815,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 758,349 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $139,331,000 after acquiring an additional 12,562 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 1,307,580 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $240,242,000 after acquiring an additional 16,260 shares in the last quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 66.3% during the 3rd quarter. Greenland Capital Management LP now owns 58,151 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $10,684,000 after acquiring an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,347,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,461,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, SVP Katharine Kane sold 6,125 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $1,656,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,817,576.92. The trade was a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 81,085 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. The trade was a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 228,401 shares of company stock valued at $56,878,168 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $278.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Texas Instruments from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Research Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $269.90 on Thursday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12 month low of $152.73 and a 12 month high of $287.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $211.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $193.05. The company has a market cap of $245.73 billion, a PE ratio of 46.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. Texas Instruments's revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is presently 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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