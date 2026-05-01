Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Cullinan Associates Inc.

Cullinan Associates Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 7.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 76,302 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,560 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.'s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 2,050,925 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $355,815,000 after acquiring an additional 329,964 shares during the period. Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,563 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 52 shares during the period. Renasant Bank increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 3,374 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 647 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the period. Finally, PVG Asset Management Corp acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $344,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on TXN shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. TD Cowen increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have given a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $257.68.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $281.08 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $212.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $193.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm has a market cap of $255.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.13, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $152.73 and a 1 year high of $287.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

More Texas Instruments News

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other news, SVP Katharine Kane sold 6,125 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total transaction of $1,656,261.25. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 25,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $6,817,576.92. This trade represents a 19.55% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 3,660 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.40, for a total value of $982,344.00. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 42,519 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,412,099.60. This represents a 7.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 279,499 shares of company stock worth $70,697,111. 0.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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