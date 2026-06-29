Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by Sterling Capital Management LLC

Sterling Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 31.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,491 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 5,842 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $2,425,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TXN. High Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Strategic Wealth Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Advocate Investing Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Cornerstone Financial Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on TXN. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $340.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Texas Instruments in a report on Friday, May 22nd. They issued a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $273.04.

View Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Mohammad Yunus sold 51,098 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.44, for a total value of $13,818,943.12. Following the transaction, the vice president directly owned 52,856 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,294,376.64. This trade represents a 49.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total transaction of $5,606,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares in the company, valued at $57,280,308.48. This represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold a total of 303,475 shares of company stock valued at $85,666,638 over the last three months. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

Texas Instruments stock opened at $285.42 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 4.46, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $292.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $231.27. The stock has a market cap of $259.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.32. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $152.73 and a 12-month high of $334.03.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio is 97.26%.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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