Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Shares Sold by US Bancorp DE

US Bancorp DE lowered its holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 745,367 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 26,596 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE owned approximately 0.08% of Texas Instruments worth $129,314,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Texas Instruments by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,695 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,123,517,000 after purchasing an additional 305,022 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi raised its position in Texas Instruments by 61.0% in the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Texas Instruments Price Performance

TXN stock opened at $269.22 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $211.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $193.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $245.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.10, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $287.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 29.11% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.23 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 97.26%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, SVP Katharine Kane sold 6,125 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.41, for a total value of $1,656,261.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 25,212 shares in the company, valued at $6,817,576.92. This represents a 19.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 18,189 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.95, for a total value of $5,055,632.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 31,975 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,887,451.25. This trade represents a 36.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 228,401 shares of company stock valued at $56,878,168 over the last quarter. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TXN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Monday, February 9th. Benchmark raised their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $215.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have assigned a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $257.68.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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