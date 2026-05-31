Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stake Boosted by Verity & Verity LLC

Verity & Verity LLC increased its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 4.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,320 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,143 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments makes up 1.6% of Verity & Verity LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Verity & Verity LLC's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $20,527,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,026 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 12.4% during the 4th quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd now owns 1,011,211 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $175,435,000 after acquiring an additional 111,825 shares in the last quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Securities LLC now owns 18,107 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $3,141,000 after acquiring an additional 7,595 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 114.1% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 37,250 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,463,000 after acquiring an additional 19,849 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sfmg LLC grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 5,853 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Key Stories Impacting Texas Instruments

Here are the key news stories impacting Texas Instruments this week:

Positive Sentiment: Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Article Link

Market commentary highlighted Texas Instruments as one of the semiconductor names positioned to benefit from AI’s rising power-supply and analog-chip bottlenecks, which could support future demand. Positive Sentiment: Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Article Link

Zacks included TXN in a list of AI stocks to buy, citing strong demand trends across the semiconductor space. Positive Sentiment: Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Article Link

Industry coverage of the long-distance wireless connection MCU market named Texas Instruments among major players benefiting from growth in IoT, 5G, and energy-efficient devices. Neutral Sentiment: Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Article Link

Texas Instruments presented at Bernstein’s annual strategic decisions conference, but the transcript headline does not indicate a major new catalyst by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock.

Short-interest data showed no meaningful short position change, offering little directional signal for the stock. Negative Sentiment: A GuruFocus report said TXN has pulled back and still looks overvalued, which can weigh on investor sentiment and valuation expectations. Article Link

Insider Transactions at Texas Instruments

In related news, Director Carrie Smith Cox sold 8,838 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.41, for a total value of $2,708,051.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 37,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,528,982.66. The trade was a 19.02% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 20,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.32, for a total value of $5,606,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 204,339 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $57,280,308.48. This trade represents a 8.92% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last quarter, insiders sold 303,475 shares of company stock worth $85,666,638. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 3.3%

Shares of NASDAQ TXN opened at $305.68 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $278.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.34, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $250.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $211.58. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 52 week low of $152.73 and a 52 week high of $331.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 4.46.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.85 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 5th were issued a $1.42 dividend. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 5th. Texas Instruments's payout ratio is 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on TXN. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a research note on Friday. Benchmark lifted their target price on Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. DZ Bank raised Texas Instruments to a "strong sell" rating in a research note on Monday, February 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $227.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Texas Instruments from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $265.57.

View Our Latest Analysis on TXN

About Texas Instruments

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

Further Reading

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