Texas Instruments Incorporated $TXN Stock Position Lessened by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN - Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 310,567 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 6,541 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D's holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $53,880,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,445,978 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $17,720,020,000 after purchasing an additional 998,658 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 43,555,112 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $8,002,381,000 after purchasing an additional 230,098 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 16.8% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,435,001 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $3,019,603,000 after buying an additional 2,366,695 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 11,557,813 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $2,123,517,000 after buying an additional 305,022 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi boosted its stake in Texas Instruments by 61.0% during the 3rd quarter. Amundi now owns 9,445,243 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,717,240,000 after purchasing an additional 3,580,147 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.99% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling at Texas Instruments

In other Texas Instruments news, CFO Rafael R. Lizardi sold 64,532 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.74, for a total transaction of $14,244,793.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 92,550 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,429,487. This represents a 41.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Amichai Ron sold 18,365 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.43, for a total transaction of $5,003,176.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 81,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,089,986.55. This trade represents a 18.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 228,401 shares of company stock worth $56,878,168 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company's stock.

Texas Instruments Stock Down 0.2%

Texas Instruments stock opened at $268.69 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 4.46 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The company's 50-day moving average is $211.67 and its 200-day moving average is $193.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.63 billion, a PE ratio of 45.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.01. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $152.73 and a fifty-two week high of $287.83.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.31. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 32.49% and a net margin of 29.11%.The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.23 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Texas Instruments has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.770-2.050 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Texas Instruments Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be paid a $1.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.1%. Texas Instruments's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.26%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a "market perform" rating and set a $205.00 price objective on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, January 28th. Mizuho set a $215.00 price target on Texas Instruments and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "sell" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $250.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on TXN

Texas Instruments Profile

Texas Instruments Inc NASDAQ: TXN is a global semiconductor company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, that designs and manufactures analog and embedded processing chips. The company's products are used across a wide range of end markets, including industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications and enterprise equipment. TI's business emphasizes components that condition, convert, manage and move electrical signals—capabilities that are foundational to modern electronic systems.

TI's product portfolio includes a broad array of analog integrated circuits—such as power management, amplifiers, data converters and interface devices—as well as embedded processors and microcontrollers used to control systems and run real-time applications.

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