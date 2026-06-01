Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 109,500 Shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. $METC

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Ramaco Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:METC - Free Report) by 331.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 142,488 shares of the energy company's stock after buying an additional 109,500 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned 0.22% of Ramaco Resources worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 0.4% during the third quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 122,998 shares of the energy company's stock worth $4,082,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 12.6% during the third quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 5,460 shares of the energy company's stock worth $181,000 after buying an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Ramaco Resources by 3,603.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,037 shares of the energy company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ramaco Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. 74.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Ramaco Resources Price Performance

METC opened at $15.61 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.93, a current ratio of 4.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Ramaco Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.51 and a 12 month high of $57.80. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.73. The stock has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.19 and a beta of 1.31.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 11th. The energy company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.08). Ramaco Resources had a negative return on equity of 13.44% and a negative net margin of 11.52%.The company had revenue of $101.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.72 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The firm's revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Ramaco Resources, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, major shareholder Discovery Capital Management, sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $2,958,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 5,311,360 shares of the company's stock, valued at $78,555,014.40. This represents a 3.63% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 46.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a "sell" rating to a "neutral" rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $17.50 to $17.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. B. Riley Financial dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Ramaco Resources from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating, three have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $27.29.

Read Our Latest Analysis on METC

Ramaco Resources Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc NASDAQ: METC is a U.S.-based producer of premium metallurgical coal and industrial minerals, focused on supplying the steel and allied industries. The company’s operations are centered in the Appalachian region of West Virginia, where it develops, mines and processes high-carbon coal products designed to meet the quality requirements of blast‐furnace and electric‐arc furnace steelmakers.

The firm’s flagship asset is the Elk Creek underground mine in Wyoming County, West Virginia, which began commercial production in 2019 and delivers a range of high‐grade metallurgical and anthracite coals.

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