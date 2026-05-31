Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 89,365 Shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. $KMI

Texas Yale Capital Corp. grew its holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI - Free Report) by 169.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 141,979 shares of the pipeline company's stock after purchasing an additional 89,365 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $3,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 7,896 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Red Door Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,772 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 7,564 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the period. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 26,503 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Kinder Morgan by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,266 shares of the pipeline company's stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 62.52% of the company's stock.

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Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock opened at $31.08 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $32.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a PE ratio of 20.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.56. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.60 and a 1-year high of $34.81.

Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The pipeline company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.10. Kinder Morgan had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 9.90%. The business had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.34 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Kinder Morgan has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.360-1.360 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Kinder Morgan Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a $0.2975 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. This represents a $1.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.8%. This is a boost from Kinder Morgan's previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Kinder Morgan's dividend payout ratio is presently 79.87%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kinder Morgan news, VP Michael P. Garthwaite sold 1,550 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $52,157.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 43,293 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,456,809.45. The trade was a 3.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP John W. Schlosser sold 6,166 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total transaction of $203,046.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 182,706 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,016,508.58. This represents a 3.26% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 23,148 shares of company stock valued at $763,434. Corporate insiders own 12.72% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. They set a "hold" rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Kinder Morgan from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of Kinder Morgan from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $34.20.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kinder Morgan

Kinder Morgan News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Kinder Morgan this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Article Title

Kinder Morgan reported record 2025 results, with strong fourth-quarter performance and renewed optimism around LNG exports and data-center power demand. One article also highlighted KMI as having an edge over peers on earnings revisions, leverage, and return on equity. Positive Sentiment: Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Article Title

Kinder Morgan expanded its revolving credit facility and liquidity, which improves financial flexibility and supports capital spending and dividend sustainability. Neutral Sentiment: Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Article Title

Several recent articles simply note that KMI is a trending stock or worth watching, reflecting strong investor interest but not a clear new catalyst. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Article Title

Commentary from Seeking Alpha is split between a valuation downgrade and a view that the stock may already be richly valued, suggesting upside may be limited even if fundamentals remain solid. Negative Sentiment: Recent valuation-focused pieces suggest KMI may be trading at a level that leaves less room for further gains, which can weigh on sentiment and help explain why the stock is softer today. Article Title

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan NYSE: KMI is a large energy infrastructure company that owns and operates an extensive network of pipelines and terminals across North America. Its core activities center on the transportation, storage and handling of energy products, including natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, refined petroleum products and carbon dioxide. The company's assets include long-haul and gathering pipelines, storage facilities, and multi-modal terminals that serve producers, refiners, utilities and industrial customers.

Kinder Morgan's operations deliver midstream services such as pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage and related logistics and maintenance.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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