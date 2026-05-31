Texas Yale Capital Corp. Acquires 9,025 Shares of The Walt Disney Company $DIS

Texas Yale Capital Corp. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS - Free Report) by 28.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,223 shares of the entertainment giant's stock after acquiring an additional 9,025 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,576,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC bought a new position in Walt Disney in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. JPL Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the third quarter worth $30,000. Bare Financial Services Inc raised its holdings in Walt Disney by 48.5% in the third quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc now owns 291 shares of the entertainment giant's stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Basepoint Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 65.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Walt Disney Trading Down 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $101.99 on Friday. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $92.18 and a 12 month high of $124.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $101.53 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.78. The firm has a market cap of $177.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.29, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The entertainment giant reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.08. Walt Disney had a net margin of 11.54% and a return on equity of 8.92%. The business had revenue of $25.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.87 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.45 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Walt Disney has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.640-6.640 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walt Disney News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Walt Disney this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DIS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial upgraded shares of Walt Disney from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $115.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Guggenheim increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $138.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating, five have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $134.47.

View Our Latest Research Report on DIS

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company NYSE: DIS, commonly known as Disney, is a diversified global entertainment and media conglomerate headquartered in Burbank, California. Founded in 1923 by Walt and Roy O. Disney, the company grew from an animation studio into a multi‑national entertainment enterprise known for iconic intellectual property and family‑oriented storytelling. Disney's operations span film and television production, streaming services, theme parks and resorts, consumer products, and live entertainment.

On the content side, Disney produces and distributes feature films and television programming through a portfolio of studios and labels that includes Walt Disney Pictures, Pixar, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilm and 20th Century Studios, along with broadcast and cable networks such as ABC, FX and National Geographic.

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