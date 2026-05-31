Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $3.50 Million Stock Holdings in Cheniere Energy, Inc. $LNG

Texas Yale Capital Corp. decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSE:LNG - Free Report) by 40.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,981 shares of the energy company's stock after selling 12,195 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $3,495,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 140 shares of the energy company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cheniere Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.26% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of Cheniere Energy in a report on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $265.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Cheniere Energy from $280.00 to $271.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Zacks Research raised Cheniere Energy from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Cheniere Energy from $313.00 to $308.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $293.50.

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Cheniere Energy Stock Performance

LNG stock opened at $224.42 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average is $261.11 and its 200-day moving average is $229.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The company has a market cap of $47.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.91 and a beta of 0.07. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $186.20 and a twelve month high of $300.89.

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The energy company reported ($16.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $4.25 by ($20.90). The company had revenue of $5.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.69 billion. Cheniere Energy had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 38.95%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 15.2 EPS for the current year.

Cheniere Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th were given a $0.555 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 11th. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.0%. Cheniere Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 36.51%.

Cheniere Energy declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy company to reacquire up to 21.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cheniere Energy news, CFO Zach Davis sold 29,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $8,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 87,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,143,800. This represents a 24.97% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Sean N. Markowitz sold 22,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.98, for a total value of $6,473,141.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 64,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,622,720. This trade represents a 25.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Cheniere Energy

Cheniere Energy, Inc is a U.S.-based energy company that develops, owns and operates liquefied natural gas (LNG) infrastructure and markets LNG to global customers. The company's core activities include natural gas liquefaction, long‑term and short‑term LNG sales and marketing, and the associated midstream services required to move gas from production basins to international markets. Cheniere focuses on converting domestic natural gas into LNG for export, providing a bridge between North American supply and overseas demand.

Cheniere's principal operating assets are large-scale LNG export terminals located on the U.S.

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