Texas Yale Capital Corp. Has $4 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Corporation $KMB

Texas Yale Capital Corp. increased its stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark Corporation (NASDAQ:KMB - Free Report) by 306.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 39,594 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 29,850 shares during the period. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $3,995,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 6,494 shares of the company's stock valued at $851,000 after acquiring an additional 2,765 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 363,919 shares of the company's stock valued at $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 24,698 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 284,655 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,698,000 after acquiring an additional 87,455 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock valued at $424,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HUB Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 20.5% during the 2nd quarter. HUB Investment Partners LLC now owns 10,639 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company's stock.

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Kimberly-Clark Stock Down 2.5%

KMB stock opened at $97.60 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Corporation has a twelve month low of $92.42 and a twelve month high of $144.30. The company has a market cap of $32.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.29. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $97.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38.

Kimberly-Clark (NASDAQ:KMB - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.93 by $0.04. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 152.79% and a net margin of 12.80%.The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.09 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Corporation will post 7.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, June 5th will be given a dividend of $1.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 5th. This represents a $5.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.2%. Kimberly-Clark's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.38%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently commented on KMB. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $133.00 to $114.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Research lowered Kimberly-Clark from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $99.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $114.93.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Kimberly-Clark

Insider Transactions at Kimberly-Clark

In related news, VP Andrew Scribner sold 4,095 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total transaction of $401,310.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Katy Chen sold 1,596 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.34, for a total value of $152,162.64. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 8,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,233.08. This trade represents a 16.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 7,096 shares of company stock worth $689,687. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation is a U.S.-based multinational manufacturer of personal care and consumer tissue products. The company develops, produces and markets a range of consumer brands and professional products, including facial and bathroom tissues, disposable diapers and training pants, feminine care, incontinence products and workplace hygiene solutions. Known for consumer-facing names such as Kleenex, Huggies, Kotex, Cottonelle and Scott, as well as professional offerings under Kimberly-Clark Professional and KleenGuard, the company supplies goods to retail, healthcare and institutional customers.

Founded in 1872 in Neenah, Wisconsin, Kimberly-Clark has expanded from its 19th-century paper-making roots into a global household and workplace products company.

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