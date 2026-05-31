Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 3,050 Shares of Jabil, Inc. $JBL

Texas Yale Capital Corp. cut its position in Jabil, Inc. (NYSE:JBL - Free Report) by 0.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,378,273 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 3,050 shares during the period. Jabil comprises about 44.1% of Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Texas Yale Capital Corp. owned approximately 6.04% of Jabil worth $1,454,374,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veracity Capital LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 4,144.3% in the fourth quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 3,735 shares of the technology company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares during the period. Leonteq Securities AG acquired a new stake in Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $43,000. Rothschild Investment LLC raised its holdings in Jabil by 51.1% in the third quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 213 shares of the technology company's stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new stake in Jabil in the third quarter worth $47,000. 93.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JBL has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $275.00 to $281.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Research lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 18th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $244.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Jabil from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, April 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Jabil from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, March 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $303.38.

View Our Latest Research Report on JBL

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, SVP May Yee Yap sold 1,634 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.74, for a total value of $501,213.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president owned 23,787 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,296,424.38. This trade represents a 6.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 9,467 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.64, for a total transaction of $2,713,620.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 253,099 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $72,548,297.36. This trade represents a 3.61% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 37,981 shares of company stock valued at $11,360,740 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company's stock.

Jabil Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:JBL opened at $363.84 on Friday. Jabil, Inc. has a 12 month low of $164.69 and a 12 month high of $381.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $318.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $265.03. The firm has a market cap of $38.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.84, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 18th. The technology company reported $2.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.18. Jabil had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 80.96%. The business had revenue of $8.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.94 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jabil, Inc. will post 11.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Jabil's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.30%.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc NYSE: JBL is a global manufacturing solutions provider specializing in electronic manufacturing services (EMS) and diversified products across a wide range of industries. The company partners with original equipment manufacturers to deliver design engineering, supply chain management, precision manufacturing, and aftermarket services. Jabil's expertise spans sectors such as healthcare, automotive, clean technology, telecommunications, consumer electronics, and packaging, enabling it to support both high-volume production and complex, mission-critical applications.

Founded in 1966 by William E.

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