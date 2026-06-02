Texas Yale Capital Corp. Sells 62,325 Shares of Kenvue Inc. $KVUE

Texas Yale Capital Corp. lowered its holdings in shares of Kenvue Inc. (NYSE:KVUE - Free Report) by 86.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,000 shares of the company's stock after selling 62,325 shares during the quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp.'s holdings in Kenvue were worth $172,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of Kenvue in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,528,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 210.6% in the 2nd quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 54,823 shares of the company's stock worth $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 37,170 shares during the last quarter. AXA S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 48,892 shares of the company's stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 8,524 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 219.1% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 97,481 shares of the company's stock worth $2,040,000 after acquiring an additional 66,930 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Kenvue by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,873,705 shares of the company's stock worth $39,217,000 after acquiring an additional 10,885 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.64% of the company's stock.

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Kenvue Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of KVUE opened at $17.39 on Tuesday. Kenvue Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.02 and a 1-year high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.40 and a 200 day moving average of $17.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Kenvue (NYSE:KVUE - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $3.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Kenvue had a net margin of 10.61% and a return on equity of 20.81%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kenvue Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

Kenvue Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.2075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 13th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.8%. Kenvue's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.65%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Kenvue news, General Counsel Matthew Orlando sold 38,491 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.66, for a total transaction of $679,751.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.59% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KVUE shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kenvue from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 18th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Kenvue from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Kenvue from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Research upgraded shares of Kenvue from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and twelve have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kenvue presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $19.33.

View Our Latest Report on Kenvue

Kenvue Profile

Kenvue is a consumer health company that was established as a standalone, publicly traded business after separating from Johnson & Johnson. Listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol KVUE, Kenvue focuses on the development, manufacture, marketing and distribution of consumer health and personal care products across a range of categories including skin and beauty care, baby care, oral care, wound care and over‑the‑counter medicines.

The company owns and markets a portfolio of widely recognized consumer brands, including names familiar to global shoppers across retail and pharmacy channels.

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