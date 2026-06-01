Texas Yale Capital Corp. Takes $1.26 Million Position in Lamb Weston $LW

Texas Yale Capital Corp. acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,175 shares of the specialty retailer's stock, valued at approximately $1,264,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Arnhold LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 710.2% in the fourth quarter. Arnhold LLC now owns 38,217 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $1,601,000 after buying an additional 33,500 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 46.3% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,150,000 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $124,872,000 after buying an additional 680,000 shares in the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 44.8% in the fourth quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 89,991 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $3,770,000 after buying an additional 27,835 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 8.7% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 535,602 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $31,108,000 after buying an additional 42,709 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Lamb Weston by 2,682.3% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 801,708 shares of the specialty retailer's stock valued at $33,584,000 after buying an additional 772,893 shares in the last quarter. 89.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Lamb Weston

In other news, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp bought 50,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $43.19 per share, with a total value of $2,159,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 5,398,980 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $233,181,946.20. This trade represents a 0.93% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Peter J. Bensen bought 5,000 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.45 per share, with a total value of $197,250.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 17,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $678,697.80. The trade was a 40.97% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have acquired a total of 391,000 shares of company stock valued at $16,270,790 over the last ninety days. 0.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lamb Weston Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $43.21 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The business has a 50-day moving average of $42.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.68. Lamb Weston has a 1 year low of $37.62 and a 1 year high of $67.07.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 23.77% and a net margin of 4.61%.Lamb Weston's revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Lamb Weston will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lamb Weston Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. Lamb Weston's payout ratio is 71.03%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LW has been the subject of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on Lamb Weston from $48.00 to $41.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Stephens started coverage on Lamb Weston in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Lamb Weston from $54.00 to $46.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Zacks Research raised Lamb Weston from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Lamb Weston

Lamb Weston Company Profile

Lamb Weston, traded on the NYSE under the symbol LW, is a leading global processor and supplier of frozen potato products. The company's portfolio includes a variety of potato-based items such as French fries, potato wedges, hash browns and specialty cuts tailored to the foodservice and retail grocery channels. Lamb Weston serves quick-service restaurants, full-service operators, grocery chains and food distributors, offering customized product formats, packaging solutions and seasoning options to meet evolving customer demands.

Founded in 1950 and headquartered in Eagle, Idaho, Lamb Weston has grown from a regional processor into one of the world's largest producers of frozen potato products.

Further Reading

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