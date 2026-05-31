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Thames Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,506 Shares of Amphenol Corporation $APH

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Amphenol logo with Computer and Technology background
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Key Points

  • Thames Capital Management increased its Amphenol stake by 8.9% in the fourth quarter, buying 12,506 more shares and bringing its total holdings to 152,712 shares worth about $20.6 million.
  • Amphenol reported strong quarterly results, with earnings of $1.06 per share beating estimates and revenue of $7.62 billion topping expectations; revenue jumped 58.4% year over year.
  • Analysts remain upbeat on the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus and an average price target of $176.87, while the company also declared a quarterly dividend of $0.25 per share.
  • Interested in Amphenol? Here are five stocks we like better.

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report) by 8.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,712 shares of the electronics maker's stock after buying an additional 12,506 shares during the period. Amphenol makes up about 3.0% of Thames Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Thames Capital Management LLC's holdings in Amphenol were worth $20,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in APH. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its position in Amphenol by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 252 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Board of the Pension Protection Fund bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Amphenol in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Towne Trust Company N.A bought a new stake in shares of Amphenol during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amphenol Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $148.41 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $135.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.73. Amphenol Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $87.95 and a fifty-two week high of $167.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The electronics maker reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.11. Amphenol had a return on equity of 37.44% and a net margin of 17.24%.The firm had revenue of $7.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Amphenol has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.140-1.160 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Amphenol Corporation will post 4.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Amphenol's payout ratio is currently 28.74%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler set a $165.00 price objective on Amphenol in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday. Evercore restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Wednesday. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $178.00 price objective (up from $170.00) on shares of Amphenol in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $176.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Amphenol

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Amphenol news, CEO Richard Adam Norwitt sold 61,072 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.90, for a total value of $8,788,260.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,927,507 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $277,368,257.30. The trade was a 3.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 130,775 shares of company stock valued at $18,709,350 over the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Amphenol

(Free Report)

Amphenol Corporation NYSE: APH is a leading global manufacturer of electronic and fiber optic connectors, interconnect systems, and related components. The company designs, engineers and produces a broad range of products including electrical connectors, cable assemblies, fiber optic solutions, sensors, antennas and electromechanical devices used to transfer power, signal and data across complex systems. Its product portfolio spans ruggedized connectors for harsh environments to high-speed solutions for data centers and telecommunications networks.

Amphenol serves a diverse set of end markets, including automotive, broadband and telecom, data communications, mobile devices, industrial, energy, and military/aerospace.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amphenol Corporation (NYSE:APH - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Amphenol (NYSE:APH)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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