Thames Capital Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in AppLovin Corporation $APP

Thames Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of AppLovin Corporation (NASDAQ:APP - Free Report) by 12.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,727 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,025 shares during the period. AppLovin makes up approximately 1.8% of Thames Capital Management LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC's holdings in AppLovin were worth $12,619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of APP. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 58.6% in the third quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 46 shares of the company's stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 640 shares of the company's stock worth $431,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 333 shares of the company's stock worth $224,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 3.2% in the third quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 647 shares of the company's stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Advocates LLC increased its position in shares of AppLovin by 0.8% in the third quarter. Strategic Advocates LLC now owns 2,576 shares of the company's stock worth $1,851,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.85% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting AppLovin

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AppLovin Price Performance

Shares of APP stock opened at $613.09 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $205.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 2.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 3.24 and a quick ratio of 3.24. AppLovin Corporation has a 1-year low of $320.00 and a 1-year high of $745.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $456.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $521.70.

AppLovin (NASDAQ:APP - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $3.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. AppLovin had a net margin of 64.29% and a return on equity of 219.37%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 58.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.67 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that AppLovin Corporation will post 15.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at AppLovin

In other AppLovin news, Director Eduardo Vivas sold 163,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.49, for a total transaction of $74,331,545.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 6,969,382 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,160,545,043.18. This trade represents a 2.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 62,804 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total transaction of $30,549,749.72. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer directly owned 3,255,273 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,583,462,445.39. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold 464,016 shares of company stock valued at $218,477,985 in the last 90 days. 13.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on APP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of AppLovin from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $640.00 price target on shares of AppLovin in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Zacks Research lowered shares of AppLovin from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of AppLovin from $820.00 to $710.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of AppLovin in a report on Friday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, AppLovin has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $664.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AppLovin

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation is a Palo Alto–based mobile technology company that provides software and services to help app developers grow and monetize their businesses. The company operates a data-driven advertising and marketing platform that connects app publishers and advertisers, delivering tools for user acquisition, monetization, analytics and creative optimization. AppLovin's technology is integrated into a broad set of mobile applications through software development kits (SDKs) and ad products designed to maximize revenue and engagement for developers.

Key components of AppLovin's offering include an ad mediation and exchange platform that enables publishers to manage and monetize inventory across multiple demand sources, and a user-acquisition platform that helps advertisers target and scale campaigns.

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