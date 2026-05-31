Thames Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in TeraWulf Inc. $WULF

Thames Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF - Free Report) by 46.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 770,267 shares of the company's stock after selling 678,824 shares during the quarter. Thames Capital Management LLC owned about 0.18% of TeraWulf worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WULF. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 37.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,643,009 shares of the company's stock valued at $386,558,000 after buying an additional 9,162,958 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $69,006,000. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 36,193.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,901,878 shares of the company's stock valued at $44,559,000 after buying an additional 3,891,127 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in TeraWulf by 22.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,392,299 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,038,000 after buying an additional 2,617,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC purchased a new position in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.49% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Paul B. Prager sold 166,650 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $4,071,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 4,249,202 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $103,808,004.86. This trade represents a 3.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Michael C. Bucella purchased 1,665 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.04 per share, with a total value of $25,041.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 280,052 shares in the company, valued at $4,211,982.08. The trade was a 0.60% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders acquired 13,094 shares of company stock valued at $200,392 and sold 1,120,850 shares valued at $20,462,114. 15.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

TeraWulf Price Performance

NASDAQ:WULF opened at $25.56 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.31 and a beta of 3.84. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.39 and a 1 year high of $27.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.00, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 8th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.82). The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.69 million. TeraWulf had a negative net margin of 611.46% and a negative return on equity of 305.07%. TeraWulf's revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on WULF shares. Northland Securities set a $30.00 price target on TeraWulf in a report on Monday, May 4th. Citigroup restated an "outperform" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on TeraWulf from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, May 14th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.95.

View Our Latest Stock Report on WULF

TeraWulf News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting TeraWulf this week:

About TeraWulf

TeraWulf, Inc NASDAQ: WULF is a digital asset infrastructure company focused on the development and operation of zero-carbon bitcoin mining facilities. The company integrates sustainable power generation with high-density data center technologies to deliver environmentally responsible digital asset mining services. Its core business revolves around designing, building and operating large-scale mining projects powered exclusively by renewable or emissions-free energy sources.

One of TeraWulf’s flagship projects is “Project Nautilus,” located in Tompkins County, New York, which harnesses hydroelectric power sourced from the New York State Electric & Gas (NYSEG) grid.

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