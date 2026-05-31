Thames Capital Management LLC Increases Holdings in Visa Inc. $V

Thames Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 13.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,568 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after buying an additional 6,079 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for approximately 2.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC's holdings in Visa were worth $18,085,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. High Note Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 474 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $526,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chapman Financial Group LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,096,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd raised its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Ransom Advisory Ltd now owns 9,447 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $3,313,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TSA Wealth Managment LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC now owns 659 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $225,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. 82.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Visa Stock Performance

Visa stock opened at $327.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $293.89 and a 1-year high of $375.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $587.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.78. The company's 50-day moving average is $314.87 and its 200 day moving average is $325.05.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a net margin of 51.68% and a return on equity of 65.00%. The company had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.76 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 13.09 EPS for the current year.

Visa Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th will be paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 12th. Visa's dividend payout ratio is currently 23.34%.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on V shares. Truist Financial set a $371.00 target price on shares of Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Weiss Ratings cut shares of Visa from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Visa from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $403.00 price objective (up from $391.00) on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Freedom Capital raised shares of Visa from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $386.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Visa

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, Director Lloyd Carney sold 650 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.62, for a total value of $201,253.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 2,679 shares in the company, valued at $829,471.98. This represents a 19.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total transaction of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares in the company, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 42,744 shares of company stock worth $14,356,010 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

About Visa

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

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