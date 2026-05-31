Thames Capital Management LLC Makes New $17.81 Million Investment in Citigroup Inc. $C

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 152,640 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,812,000. Citigroup comprises about 2.6% of Thames Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of C. Richards Merrill & Peterson Inc. purchased a new position in Citigroup during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dunhill Financial LLC raised its position in Citigroup by 92.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dunhill Financial LLC now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Luken Investment Analytics LLC purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. High Note Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 107.7% in the 4th quarter. High Note Wealth LLC now owns 270 shares of the company's stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guerra Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Citigroup in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.72% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Thursday, March 26th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Citigroup from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 9th. Evercore set a $139.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $131.00 to $135.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating and five have given a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Citigroup has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $137.62.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on C

Insider Activity

In other Citigroup news, Director John Cunningham Dugan sold 2,117 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.30, for a total transaction of $265,260.10. Following the sale, the director directly owned 12,194 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,527,908.20. This trade represents a 14.79% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Skyler sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.41, for a total transaction of $3,285,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 182,022 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,919,511.02. The trade was a 12.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Citigroup Price Performance

Citigroup stock opened at $125.73 on Friday. Citigroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $74.30 and a 12-month high of $135.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $214.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.14. The firm's 50-day moving average is $122.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Citigroup (NYSE:C - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.43. Citigroup had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $24.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $22.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 10.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Citigroup Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 4th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 4th. Citigroup's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.74%.

Citigroup declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, May 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $30.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to repurchase up to 13.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Key Citigroup News

Here are the key news stories impacting Citigroup this week:

Positive Sentiment: Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum.

Citigroup’s latest quarter beat expectations, with EPS of $3.06 versus $2.63 expected and revenue of $24.63 billion topping estimates, reinforcing confidence in the bank’s earnings momentum. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Top Research Reports for Citigroup, TotalEnergies & AppLovin

Recent coverage highlights Citigroup’s growth drivers, including loan demand, private credit expansion, and ongoing transformation efforts that analysts say could support revenue growth through 2026. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside.

Wall Street sentiment remains constructive, with multiple firms maintaining Buy/Overweight ratings and recent price targets clustering well above the current trading range, suggesting room for further upside. Positive Sentiment: News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Citigroup Inc. (C) Anchors Wealth Hiring in Asia

News that Citigroup is concentrating more wealth-management hiring in Asia points to a strategic push into a faster-growing, more productive market segment. Neutral Sentiment: Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Is Citigroup (C) Stock Outpacing Its Finance Peers This Year?

Several articles also note Citigroup’s stock has been broadly outperforming some financial peers this year, but these pieces are more comparison-focused than catalyst-driven. Negative Sentiment: Some institutional holdings data show major investors trimming positions, including BlackRock and T. Rowe Price, which may temper enthusiasm despite the stronger operating trends.

Citigroup Company Profile

Citigroup Inc is a global financial services company headquartered in New York City with roots tracing back to the City Bank of New York, founded in 1812. The modern Citigroup was created through the 1998 merger of Citicorp and Travelers Group and has since operated as a diversified bank holding company that provides a broad range of banking and financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments and institutions worldwide.

Citi's principal businesses include retail and commercial banking, credit card and consumer lending products, wealth management and private banking, and a full suite of institutional services.

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