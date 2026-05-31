Thames Capital Management LLC Makes New $4.78 Million Investment in Ventas, Inc. $VTR

Thames Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 61,830 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $4,784,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VTR. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Ventas during the 4th quarter worth $474,571,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 75,948,003 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,876,856,000 after buying an additional 2,349,176 shares during the period. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 142.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,507,841 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $245,514,000 after buying an additional 2,060,770 shares during the period. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ventas by 1,135.1% in the 3rd quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 1,552,880 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $108,686,000 after buying an additional 1,427,151 shares during the period. Finally, PGGM Investments acquired a new position in shares of Ventas in the 4th quarter valued at $98,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company's stock.

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Ventas Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:VTR opened at $84.55 on Friday. The company's 50-day moving average price is $85.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $82.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. Ventas, Inc. has a one year low of $61.76 and a one year high of $91.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.10 billion, a PE ratio of 153.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.74.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.01). Ventas had a return on equity of 2.09% and a net margin of 4.25%.The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Ventas has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.820-3.890 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ventas Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Ventas's dividend payout ratio is presently 378.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $95.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Argus set a $88.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ventas from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Ventas in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of Ventas in a report on Friday, March 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $95.00.

View Our Latest Report on Ventas

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,152 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.20, for a total value of $103,910.40. Following the sale, the director directly owned 28,349 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,557,079.80. This represents a 3.90% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.53% of the company's stock.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, Inc NYSE: VTR is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that specializes in healthcare-related real estate. The company acquires, owns and manages a diversified portfolio of properties serving the healthcare continuum, including senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings, life science and research centers, and other properties leased to healthcare providers and operators. Ventas generates revenue through long-term leases, property management and selective development activities focused on meeting the real estate needs of the healthcare sector.

Ventas' business model combines property ownership with active asset management and capital markets activity.

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