Thames Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in American Healthcare REIT, Inc. $AHR

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Healthcare REIT, Inc. (NYSE:AHR - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 85,883 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,042,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,974,195 shares of the company's stock worth $1,175,286,000 after buying an additional 1,444,456 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 6.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,902,944 shares of the company's stock worth $255,289,000 after buying an additional 422,931 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,364,642 shares of the company's stock worth $262,837,000 after buying an additional 492,805 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 16.7% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,318,866 shares of the company's stock worth $195,415,000 after buying an additional 759,501 shares during the period. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in American Healthcare REIT by 11.1% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,838,692 shares of the company's stock worth $119,254,000 after buying an additional 282,692 shares during the period. 16.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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American Healthcare REIT Stock Down 0.8%

Shares of AHR opened at $49.06 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.94. American Healthcare REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.03 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $49.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.38.

American Healthcare REIT (NYSE:AHR - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.34). The company had revenue of $650.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $667.57 million. American Healthcare REIT had a net margin of 4.23% and a return on equity of 3.33%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 20.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share. American Healthcare REIT has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that American Healthcare REIT, Inc. will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current year.

American Healthcare REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. American Healthcare REIT's payout ratio is currently 172.41%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have commented on AHR. Citigroup reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday. Citizens Jmp reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of American Healthcare REIT in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of American Healthcare REIT from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, American Healthcare REIT currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $55.64.

Read Our Latest Analysis on AHR

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Mark E. Foster sold 2,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.55, for a total transaction of $97,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 56,121 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,724,674.55. The trade was a 3.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company's stock.

American Healthcare REIT Profile

American Healthcare REIT, Inc NYSE: AHR was a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on acquiring, owning and managing healthcare‐related properties across the United States. The company's portfolio spanned senior housing communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and outpatient care centers, all operated under long‐term net lease or triple‐net lease structures designed to provide stable, predictable rental income.

Employing a strategy of partnering with established healthcare operators, American Healthcare REIT targeted properties in both major metropolitan areas and high‐growth secondary markets to capitalize on demographic trends such as an aging population and increased demand for outpatient services.

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