Thames Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Sandisk Corporation $SNDK

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk Corporation (NASDAQ:SNDK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 22,636 shares of the data storage provider's stock, valued at approximately $5,373,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Chung Wu Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sandisk by 51.8% in the 4th quarter. Westfuller Advisors LLC now owns 126 shares of the data storage provider's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sandisk in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sandisk news, Director Necip Sayiner sold 579 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,503.11, for a total transaction of $870,300.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 2,900 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,359,019. This trade represents a 16.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael Pokorny sold 2,446 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,426.18, for a total value of $3,488,436.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 22,375 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,910,777.50. The trade was a 9.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sandisk News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Sandisk this week:

Positive Sentiment: Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Article Title

Susquehanna raised its price target on Sandisk to $3,250 from $2,000 and reiterated a positive view, reinforcing the bullish case that the stock still has substantial upside. Positive Sentiment: Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Article Title

Mizuho also lifted its target on SNDK and kept an outperform rating, adding to the broader analyst momentum behind the shares. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Article Title

Investors are betting that Sandisk’s QLC Stargate product could become a new revenue growth driver, with shipments targeted for Q4 FY26 to meet AI data-center storage demand beyond traditional SSD products. Positive Sentiment: Market commentary continues to frame Sandisk as a prime beneficiary of the AI infrastructure boom, especially because agentic AI and other workloads require far more memory capacity, tightening supply and supporting pricing power. Article Title

Sandisk Trading Up 3.2%

Sandisk stock opened at $1,694.98 on Friday. Sandisk Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.21 and a twelve month high of $1,708.83. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1,073.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $644.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.91 and a beta of 4.82.

Sandisk (NASDAQ:SNDK - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The data storage provider reported $23.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $14.17 by $9.24. Sandisk had a return on equity of 44.06% and a net margin of 34.19%.The company had revenue of $5.95 billion during the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 251.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sandisk has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-33.000 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Sandisk Corporation will post 63.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on SNDK shares. Susquehanna increased their price objective on Sandisk from $2,000.00 to $3,250.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Friday. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price objective on Sandisk from $650.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Zacks Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, February 20th. Melius Research set a $2,350.00 price objective on Sandisk in a report on Monday, May 18th. Finally, Arete Research upgraded Sandisk from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have issued a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sandisk presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $1,368.73.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sandisk

Sandisk Profile

SanDisk Corporation offers flash storage solutions. The Company designs, develops and manufactures data storage solutions in a range of form factors using flash memory, controller, firmware and software technologies. The Company operates through flash memory storage products segment. Its solutions include a range of solid state drives (SSD), embedded products, removable cards, universal serial bus (USB), drives, wireless media drives, digital media players, and wafers and components. It offers SSDs for client computing applications, which encompass desktop computers, notebook computers, tablets and other computing devices.

Featured Stories

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