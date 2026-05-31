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Thames Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 66,704 Johnson Controls International plc $JCI

Written by MarketBeat
May 31, 2026
Johnson Controls International logo with Construction background
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Key Points

  • Thames Capital Management opened a new position in Johnson Controls International, buying 66,704 shares worth about $7.99 million in the fourth quarter.
  • JCI stock was down 1.5% and recently traded at $134.05, with the company carrying a market value of $81.78 billion and a 12-month range of $99.11 to $147.32.
  • Johnson Controls reported Q1 EPS of $1.19 on revenue of $6.14 billion, and it also paid a quarterly dividend of $0.40 per share for a 1.2% annualized yield.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in June.

Thames Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 66,704 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $7,988,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maseco LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 102.9% during the 4th quarter. Maseco LLP now owns 211 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. Roxbury Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 71.9% during the 4th quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC now owns 239 shares of the company's stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Johnson Controls International by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 319 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson Controls International during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 90.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson Controls International Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of JCI stock opened at $134.05 on Friday. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12-month low of $99.11 and a 12-month high of $147.32. The company has a market capitalization of $81.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $138.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 14.45% and a return on equity of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $6.14 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Johnson Controls International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 16th. Johnson Controls International's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

JCI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $154.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Rothschild & Co Redburn raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $158.00 to $162.00 in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $147.63.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Johnson Controls International

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 88,809 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.99, for a total value of $12,521,180.91. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 57,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,044,748.41. This trade represents a 60.88% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.29% of the company's stock.

About Johnson Controls International

(Free Report)

Johnson Controls International plc is a global diversified technology and multi‑industrial company that develops products, services and solutions for buildings and energy storage. The company's core focus is on improving building efficiency, safety and sustainability through a combination of HVAC equipment, building controls and automation, fire and security systems, and related services. Johnson Controls traces its roots to 1885, when inventor Warren S. Johnson developed an electric room thermostat; over its long history the company has expanded from controls into a broad set of building‑related technologies and, through corporate transactions, into a global provider of integrated building solutions.

Johnson Controls' product and service portfolio includes heating, ventilation and air‑conditioning equipment, chillers, air handlers and related mechanical systems, together with building automation and control platforms that monitor and manage energy use, indoor environmental quality and security.

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Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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