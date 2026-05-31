Thames Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 72,852 Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Thames Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 72,852 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock, valued at approximately $20,793,000. Micron Technology comprises about 3.0% of Thames Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MUFG Securities EMEA plc grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 104.9% during the fourth quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 803,016 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $229,189,000 after acquiring an additional 411,095 shares during the last quarter. Sfmg LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,131 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Holderness Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Holderness Investments Co. now owns 5,123 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,462,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 10,325 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $2,947,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forsta AP Fonden grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 301,200 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $85,965,000 after acquiring an additional 61,600 shares during the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 424,503 shares of the company's stock, valued at $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $94,391,248.35. This represents a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 106,000 shares of company stock valued at $47,032,460 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

Micron Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $970.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $557.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $411.31. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $981.00. The company has a market cap of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 45.82 and a beta of 1.91.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $12.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.19 by $3.01. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 41.16% and a net margin of 41.49%.The firm had revenue of $23.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.97 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 196 on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 58.62 EPS for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a boost from Micron Technology's previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 30th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is 2.83%.

More Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Analyst price target update

UBS and Susquehanna sharply raised their price targets on Micron, reinforcing the view that AI memory demand could support much more upside. Positive Sentiment: Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Micron valuation check article

Commentary around Micron crossing a $1 trillion market cap is fueling momentum buying and signaling that investors now view MU as a core AI beneficiary rather than a traditional cyclical chip stock. Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. AI memory boom article

Multiple reports highlight strong quarterly revenue growth, expanding cloud-memory demand, and record gross margins, which support the case for continued earnings strength. Neutral Sentiment: Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Hedge fund activity article

Fund filings showed mixed institutional activity, with some large hedge funds adding to MU while others trimmed positions, suggesting broad interest but not unanimous conviction. Negative Sentiment: Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Bearish downgrade article

Some analysts and commentators warned that Micron’s valuation may be getting stretched, and bearish pieces raised concerns about competition, cannibalization, and a potential depreciation “cliff” if AI spending slows. Negative Sentiment: Samsung’s new AI memory chip and ongoing rivalry with SK Hynix underscore that competition in high-margin AI memory remains intense. Samsung rivalry article

Analyst Ratings Changes

MU has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of Micron Technology to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, February 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $360.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Micron Technology to $800.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $595.63.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MU

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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