Thames Capital Management LLC Sells 366,548 Shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. $ONDS

Thames Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Ondas Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ONDS - Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,596,709 shares of the company's stock after selling 366,548 shares during the period. Ondas comprises about 2.3% of Thames Capital Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Thames Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.38% of Ondas worth $15,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 231.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,142 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 2,892 shares during the period. Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 4,000 shares of the company's stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ondas by 4,600.0% in the fourth quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the company's stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Wexford Capital LP purchased a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Ondas during the 3rd quarter valued at about $78,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.73% of the company's stock.

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Ondas Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ONDS opened at $13.22 on Friday. Ondas Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.00 and a 52-week high of $15.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 330.50 and a beta of 2.56. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.85.

Ondas (NASDAQ:ONDS - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.33). Ondas had a negative return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 247.85%.The firm had revenue of $30.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.49 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Ondas Holdings Inc. will post -0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Ondas News

Here are the key news stories impacting Ondas this week:

Positive Sentiment: Ondas said it secured more than $30 million in new orders during May, bringing second-quarter-to-date orders above $110 million across its defense, security and autonomous technology businesses, reinforcing demand and execution. Article link

Ondas said it secured more than $30 million in new orders during May, bringing second-quarter-to-date orders above $110 million across its defense, security and autonomous technology businesses, reinforcing demand and execution. Positive Sentiment: Shares are benefiting from a broader drone-sector rally after reports that the Pentagon and Trump administration are considering funding or backing domestic drone makers to accelerate U.S. drone production. Article link

Shares are benefiting from a broader drone-sector rally after reports that the Pentagon and Trump administration are considering funding or backing domestic drone makers to accelerate U.S. drone production. Positive Sentiment: Oppenheimer reiterated a buy rating, helping extend the recent rally as investors interpreted the analyst support as confirmation of Ondas’ defense-drone opportunity. Article link

Oppenheimer reiterated a rating, helping extend the recent rally as investors interpreted the analyst support as confirmation of Ondas’ defense-drone opportunity. Neutral Sentiment: Trading activity was unusually heavy, including a surge in call option volume, suggesting speculative interest and expectations of continued volatility rather than a fundamental update by itself. Article link

Trading activity was unusually heavy, including a surge in call option volume, suggesting speculative interest and expectations of continued volatility rather than a fundamental update by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary pieces framing Ondas as a beneficiary of a “new era of defense” and the broader drone investment theme have added to investor enthusiasm, but these were mostly interpretive rather than new corporate disclosures. Article link

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Richard M. Cohen sold 7,500 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.50, for a total value of $71,250.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 264,853 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,516,103.50. The trade was a 2.75% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Randy Seidl sold 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.83, for a total value of $98,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 295,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,904,804.32. This represents a 3.27% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders own 1.60% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONDS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a "buy" rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. HC Wainwright set a $17.00 price target on Ondas and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Ondas to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Glj Research set a $17.00 price target on shares of Ondas in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price target on shares of Ondas from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $17.25.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ONDS

About Ondas

Ondas Holdings, Inc NASDAQ: ONDS develops secure private wireless networking solutions and unmanned aircraft systems tailored to mission-critical industrial applications. Its Ondas Networks division offers the proprietary FullMAX platform, a long-range, high-bandwidth broadband network designed to support real-time data transmission, remote monitoring and IoT deployments across rail, maritime and infrastructure environments. The broadband platform integrates edge-to-cloud architecture to ensure operational resilience and regulatory compliance for transportation and utility operators.

The company's Ondas Autonomous Systems segment builds heavy-lift cargo drones and uncrewed aircraft platforms for logistics, pipeline and infrastructure inspection, emergency response and other government and commercial use cases.

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