The Allstate Corporation $ALL Shares Sold by Cwm LLC

Cwm LLC lowered its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 163,337 shares of the insurance provider's stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. Cwm LLC owned 0.06% of Allstate worth $33,999,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,557,362,000 after acquiring an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $654,652,000 after acquiring an additional 395,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $562,388,000 after acquiring an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Allstate by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,451 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $559,435,000 after acquiring an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in Allstate by 6.7% in the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,011,214 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $431,707,000 after acquiring an additional 126,401 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.47% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ALL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research cut Allstate from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Evercore set a $225.00 price objective on Allstate in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on Allstate from $281.00 to $265.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $238.65.

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Allstate Trading Down 2.1%

Shares of ALL opened at $213.70 on Friday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $208.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $205.55. The stock has a market cap of $55.18 billion, a PE ratio of 5.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22. The Allstate Corporation has a 12 month low of $184.62 and a 12 month high of $219.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. The company had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $17.23 billion. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $7.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is presently 11.31%.

Key Headlines Impacting Allstate

Here are the key news stories impacting Allstate this week:

Positive Sentiment: Allstate is rolling out free identity-theft protection for millions of home, auto and renters customers, starting in 14 states and expanding during 2026 — a value-added move that can boost retention, cross-sell and competitive differentiation. Allstate free identity theft protection

Allstate is rolling out free identity-theft protection for millions of home, auto and renters customers, starting in 14 states and expanding during 2026 — a value-added move that can boost retention, cross-sell and competitive differentiation. Positive Sentiment: Shares recently hit an all-time high and have shown upward momentum this week, reflecting investor appetite for the insurer amid strong earnings and low interest-rate sensitivity. Allstate hits all-time high

Shares recently hit an all-time high and have shown upward momentum this week, reflecting investor appetite for the insurer amid strong earnings and low interest-rate sensitivity. Positive Sentiment: Allstate filed a RICO suit tied to an alleged $7.9M auto-insurance fraud ring — an aggressive stance that can deter fraud, recover funds and reduce loss ratios over time. Allstate RICO suit

Allstate filed a RICO suit tied to an alleged $7.9M auto-insurance fraud ring — an aggressive stance that can deter fraud, recover funds and reduce loss ratios over time. Neutral Sentiment: Small institutional purchases were reported (BCS Wealth Management bought ~2,508 shares), signaling continued institutional interest but not a material stake change. BCS Wealth stake

Small institutional purchases were reported (BCS Wealth Management bought ~2,508 shares), signaling continued institutional interest but not a material stake change. Neutral Sentiment: Allstate is pursuing re‑annexation and local zoning/land-fight activity around its former Northbrook/South Barrington campus — matters that affect real‑estate disposition, timing of redevelopment proceeds and local political risk but are unlikely to move near-term operating results. Allstate re-annexation

Allstate is pursuing re‑annexation and local zoning/land-fight activity around its former Northbrook/South Barrington campus — matters that affect real‑estate disposition, timing of redevelopment proceeds and local political risk but are unlikely to move near-term operating results. Neutral Sentiment: Local coverage highlights a high‑stakes land fight over Allstate’s empty campus site in South Barrington, an issue tied to the re-annexation effort above — mostly a local/operational story with limited immediate financial impact. Empty campus land fight

Local coverage highlights a high‑stakes land fight over Allstate’s empty campus site in South Barrington, an issue tied to the re-annexation effort above — mostly a local/operational story with limited immediate financial impact. Negative Sentiment: Allstate disclosed estimated March catastrophe losses of $925 million (approximately $731M after tax) from ~15 wind/hail events, with ~80% tied to three events — a meaningful near-term underwriting hit that likely pressured the stock today. March 2026 catastrophe release

Allstate Company Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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