The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stock Holdings Increased by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its stake in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 44.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 233,028 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 72,017 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned 0.09% of Allstate worth $48,508,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Get Allstate alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. South Plains Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 41.5% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 167 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Humankind Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 4.5% in the third quarter. Humankind Investments LLC now owns 1,191 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allstate by 3.2% in the third quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,739 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 79.7% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 124 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Allstate by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 1,223 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allstate Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of ALL stock opened at $216.36 on Wednesday. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $210.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $205.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.37. The Allstate Corporation has a twelve month low of $188.08 and a twelve month high of $219.48. The company has a market capitalization of $55.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.67, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.22.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $7.67 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 25.82 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $1.08 dividend. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.31%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ALL has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 price target on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Weiss Ratings upgraded Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price target on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on Allstate from $207.00 to $208.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Evercore set a $225.00 price target on Allstate in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating, nine have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.65.

View Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Allstate, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Allstate wasn't on the list.

While Allstate currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here