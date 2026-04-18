The Allstate Corporation $ALL Stock Holdings Increased by OLD Second National Bank of Aurora

OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its position in The Allstate Corporation (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) by 2,047.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,046 shares of the insurance provider's stock after buying an additional 4,811 shares during the quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora's holdings in Allstate were worth $1,050,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Allstate by 0.7% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,859,517 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $2,557,362,000 after buying an additional 85,468 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in Allstate by 14.9% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,050,780 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $654,652,000 after buying an additional 395,195 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Allstate by 3.3% in the second quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 2,793,645 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $562,388,000 after buying an additional 88,620 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Allstate by 18.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,606,451 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $559,435,000 after buying an additional 401,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its holdings in shares of Allstate by 6.7% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,011,214 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $431,707,000 after purchasing an additional 126,401 shares during the last quarter. 76.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a "neutral" rating and set a $231.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings raised Allstate from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (a-)" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Allstate in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. TD Cowen lowered Allstate from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Allstate from $254.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have given a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Allstate has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $238.65.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ALL

Trending Headlines about Allstate

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Allstate Stock Up 1.2%

NYSE:ALL opened at $216.46 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.90 billion, a PE ratio of 5.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $208.66 and a 200-day moving average of $205.58. The Allstate Corporation has a 52 week low of $184.62 and a 52 week high of $219.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $14.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $8.72 by $5.59. Allstate had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 15.19%.The business had revenue of $17.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.67 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that The Allstate Corporation will post 18.74 EPS for the current year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were issued a $1.08 dividend. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.0%. Allstate's dividend payout ratio is currently 11.31%.

Allstate Profile

Allstate Corporation is a publicly traded insurance company headquartered in Northbrook, Illinois, and is one of the largest personal lines property and casualty insurers in the United States. Founded in 1931 as a subsidiary of Sears, Roebuck and Co, Allstate has grown into a diversified insurer that serves millions of consumers and businesses through a mix of distribution channels and product offerings.

The company underwrites a broad range of insurance products, with primary emphasis on auto and homeowners coverage.

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