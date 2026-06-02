The Boeing Company $BA Shares Acquired by Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC

Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 28.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 196,561 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 44,118 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 4.9% of Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Minneapolis Portfolio Management Group LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $42,677,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Purus Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Purus Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,177 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. West Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 7,279 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $1,581,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 4,062 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Financial Private Client LLC now owns 4,025 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $874,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Boeing by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,833 shares of the aircraft producer's stock worth $615,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 64.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Boeing Stock Performance

NYSE BA opened at $224.45 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 1.21. The Boeing Company has a twelve month low of $176.77 and a twelve month high of $254.35. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.48. The company had revenue of $22.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.15 billion. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BA. Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $259.80.

Read Our Latest Report on Boeing

Key Stories Impacting Boeing

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

About Boeing

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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