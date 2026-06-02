The Boeing Company $BA Shares Purchased by Cercano Management LLC

Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA - Free Report) by 75.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 91,002 shares of the aircraft producer's stock after purchasing an additional 39,012 shares during the period. Boeing makes up 0.8% of Cercano Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Cercano Management LLC's holdings in Boeing were worth $19,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BA. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, American National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in Boeing by 124.2% in the fourth quarter. American National Bank & Trust now owns 139 shares of the aircraft producer's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company's stock.

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More Boeing News

Here are the key news stories impacting Boeing this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Boeing from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. They set an "overweight" rating and a $250.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Boeing to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $259.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BA

Boeing Stock Down 2.9%

Boeing stock opened at $224.45 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $219.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.96 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.42, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.18. The Boeing Company has a one year low of $176.77 and a one year high of $254.35.

Boeing (NYSE:BA - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The aircraft producer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.68) by $0.48. The business had revenue of $22.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.49) EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Bradley D. Tilden purchased 1,370 shares of Boeing stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $218.50 per share, with a total value of $299,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 1,370 shares of the company's stock, valued at $299,345. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company's stock.

Boeing Company Profile

Boeing Company NYSE: BA is an American multinational corporation that designs, manufactures and services commercial airplanes, defense systems, and space and security technologies. Founded in 1916 by William E. Boeing in Seattle, the company today operates as an integrated aerospace and defense contractor with a global customer base. Boeing relocated its corporate headquarters to Arlington, Virginia in 2022 and maintains extensive engineering, manufacturing and service operations across the United States and around the world.

Boeing's principal lines of business include Commercial Airplanes, which produces and supports a range of jetliners used by airlines globally; Defense, Space & Security, which develops military aircraft, rotorcraft, surveillance and reconnaissance systems, satellites, and launch and missile systems; and Boeing Global Services, which provides aftermarket maintenance, training, spare parts, digital analytics and logistics support.

Further Reading

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