The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW is Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd's 7th Largest Position

Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 28.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 111,818 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 44,649 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab comprises 8.1% of Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Lakehouse Capital Pty Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $11,172,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Trust Co raised its position in Charles Schwab by 82.2% in the 3rd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 89,224 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $8,518,000 after purchasing an additional 40,257 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 192.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC now owns 12,236 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,222,000 after purchasing an additional 8,054 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Charles Schwab by 131.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,832 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $9,531,000 after purchasing an additional 56,609 shares during the last quarter. Optimize Financial Inc purchased a new stake in Charles Schwab in the 3rd quarter valued at $467,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Charles Schwab by 11.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,040,864 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $291,436,000 after purchasing an additional 305,904 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Key Charles Schwab News

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Raymond James Financial reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $114.00 price target on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Friday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $114.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Charles Schwab

Insider Buying and Selling at Charles Schwab

In other news, insider Paul V. Woolway sold 15,884 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.12, for a total transaction of $1,510,886.08. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 35,992 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,423,559.04. This represents a 30.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 470,748 shares of company stock worth $48,095,857. Company insiders own 6.30% of the company's stock.

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW opened at $92.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.90. The company's fifty day moving average is $94.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.36. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 1 year low of $73.76 and a 1 year high of $107.50.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.03%. Charles Schwab's revenue was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 EPS. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 4.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Charles Schwab Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This is a boost from Charles Schwab's previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is currently 27.47%.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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