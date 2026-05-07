The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Bought by Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 9.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 359,002 shares of the financial services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 30,413 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $35,868,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank grew its holdings in Charles Schwab by 7.1% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,465,000 after purchasing an additional 1,070 shares during the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Charles Schwab in the second quarter valued at $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total value of $956,216.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. The trade was a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total transaction of $4,088,403.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 57,972 shares of the company's stock, valued at $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders sold 206,263 shares of company stock valued at $20,543,272. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

SCHW stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 52-week low of $83.19 and a 52-week high of $107.50. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $93.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.21.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 earnings per share. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.4%. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus set a $108.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, April 20th. Citizens Jmp lifted their price objective on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, January 12th. Barclays lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Citigroup reissued a "market outperform" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a report on Monday, January 12th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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