The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Shares Sold by Premier Fund Managers Ltd

Premier Fund Managers Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 56.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 210,705 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 272,145 shares during the quarter. Premier Fund Managers Ltd's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $21,186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SCHW. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 380.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 24,240 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,794,000 after acquiring an additional 19,195 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,553 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $415,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. United Bank boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 7.1% during the 2nd quarter. United Bank now owns 16,053 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 1,070 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 2nd quarter worth about $552,000. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Charles Schwab by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 6,828 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. 84.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on SCHW shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Charles Schwab from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. TD Cowen reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Argus set a $108.00 target price on Charles Schwab in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $127.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $119.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $114.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SCHW

Charles Schwab Stock Performance

Shares of SCHW stock opened at $92.06 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $160.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.21. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a 12-month low of $83.19 and a 12-month high of $107.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 23.03% and a net margin of 37.99%.The business had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.04 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Insider Activity

In other Charles Schwab news, insider Dennis Howard sold 10,108 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.60, for a total transaction of $956,216.80. Following the sale, the insider owned 10,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $990,462. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,739,228. This trade represents a 41.60% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 206,263 shares of company stock worth $20,543,272 in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Charles Schwab Company Profile

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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