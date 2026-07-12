The Charles Schwab Corporation $SCHW Stock Holdings Trimmed by UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp

UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of The Charles Schwab Corporation (NYSE:SCHW - Free Report) by 16.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,251 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 19,499 shares during the period. UNIVEST FINANCIAL Corp's holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $9,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Souders Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Charles Schwab by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Souders Financial Advisors now owns 4,341 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Lantz Financial LLC lifted its stake in Charles Schwab by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Lantz Financial LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $324,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 22,961 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,294,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Charles Schwab by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 12,833 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $1,282,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Charles Schwab by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $2,460,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the period. 84.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Charles Schwab Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCHW traded up $1.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $103.02. 5,677,657 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,709,114. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $91.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $95.34. The Charles Schwab Corporation has a twelve month low of $83.96 and a twelve month high of $107.50. The company has a market cap of $179.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.04. Charles Schwab had a net margin of 37.99% and a return on equity of 23.05%. The business had revenue of $6.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. Charles Schwab has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.700-5.800 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that The Charles Schwab Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles Schwab Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th were paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 8th. Charles Schwab's dividend payout ratio is 25.40%.

Key Stories Impacting Charles Schwab

Here are the key news stories impacting Charles Schwab this week:

Positive Sentiment: Charles Schwab was upgraded to a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Article Title

Charles Schwab was upgraded to a , signaling improving earnings outlooks and potentially boosting near-term investor sentiment. Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to $133 from $125 and kept an overweight rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside.

Morgan Stanley raised its price target on SCHW to from $125 and kept an rating, reinforcing expectations for more upside. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average Moderate Buy rating from analysts.

Brokerage sentiment remains constructive overall, with another report citing an average rating from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Schwab’s push into digital assets and crypto trading could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Article Title

Schwab’s push into could be an additional long-term growth driver, as the company reportedly hires for its blockchain and crypto team ahead of a rollout. Neutral Sentiment: Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Article Title

Schwab strategists warned that the era of easy index gains may be ending, reflecting a more volatile market backdrop that could affect trading and client behavior in either direction. Neutral Sentiment: Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Article Title

Media coverage about Trump-related trading activity through a Schwab account is likely more of a headline risk than a direct business driver unless it leads to regulatory or reputational issues. Negative Sentiment: Barclays lowered its price target on SCHW to $122 from $127, which is a modest negative, though the firm still rates the stock overweight.

Insider Activity at Charles Schwab

In related news, Director Frank C. Herringer sold 2,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.60, for a total value of $228,312.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 177,508 shares in the company, valued at $16,082,224.80. The trade was a 1.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nigel J. Murtagh sold 41,297 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $4,088,403.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 57,972 shares in the company, valued at $5,739,228. The trade was a 41.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 63,700 shares of company stock worth $6,283,211. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SCHW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Charles Schwab from $122.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Charles Schwab from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Charles Schwab from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Research upgraded Charles Schwab from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Charles Schwab from $127.00 to $122.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating, one has issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $116.32.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SCHW

About Charles Schwab

Charles Schwab Corporation NYSE: SCHW is a diversified financial services firm that provides brokerage, banking, wealth management and advisory services to individual investors, independent investment advisors and institutional clients. Its primary offerings include retail brokerage accounts, online trading platforms, Schwab-branded mutual funds and exchange-traded funds (ETFs), retirement plan services, custodial services for independent Registered Investment Advisors (RIAs), and banking products through Charles Schwab Bank.

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