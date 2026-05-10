The Chemours Company $CC Stock Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC - Free Report) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,920,868 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after buying an additional 490,778 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 11.96% of Chemours worth $211,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Chemours in the 3rd quarter valued at about $54,000. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in Chemours by 334.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 3,332 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its stake in Chemours by 32.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,682 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 1,392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chemours during the 2nd quarter valued at $116,000. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company's stock.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CC. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $26.00 price target on Chemours and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Mizuho set a $30.00 price target on Chemours in a research note on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Chemours from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Chemours from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Chemours from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 28th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.70.

Read Our Latest Research Report on CC

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $23.06 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.98. The Chemours Company has a 12 month low of $9.13 and a 12 month high of $28.67.

Chemours (NYSE:CC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.40 billion. Chemours had a positive return on equity of 52.49% and a negative net margin of 6.82%.Chemours's revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Chemours Company will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Investors of record on Sunday, May 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.0875 per share. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. Chemours's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -13.26%.

Chemours Profile

Chemours Company, established in 2015 as a spin-off from E. I. du Pont de Nemours and Company, is a global chemistry organization headquartered in Wilmington, Delaware. Since its formation, Chemours has focused on delivering performance chemicals that help customers lower their carbon footprint, increase energy efficiency and conserve water. The company operates with a commitment to safety, environmental stewardship and innovation.

Chemours' principal business activities are organized into three core segments.

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