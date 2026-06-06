The Descartes Systems Group Inc. $DSGX Shares Bought by BNP Paribas Financial Markets

BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX - Free Report) TSE: DSG by 809.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 236,003 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 210,041 shares during the quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets owned about 0.27% of The Descartes Systems Group worth $20,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DSGX. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 35.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 377,140 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $38,027,000 after purchasing an additional 98,054 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 54,618 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $5,507,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 74.5% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 82,319 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $8,360,000 after purchasing an additional 35,132 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,246 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. AXA S.A. now owns 6,702 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $681,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.73% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DSGX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $110.00 to $92.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $90.00 to $89.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce lifted their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an "outperformer" rating in a report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group from $95.00 to $82.00 and set a "market perform" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Loop Capital restated a "buy" rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of The Descartes Systems Group in a report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Descartes Systems Group has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $103.17.

View Our Latest Research Report on The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Price Performance

The Descartes Systems Group stock opened at $75.46 on Friday. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.56 and a 12-month high of $109.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.73 and a beta of 0.64. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $71.53 and its 200 day moving average price is $76.23.

The Descartes Systems Group (NASDAQ:DSGX - Get Free Report) TSE: DSG last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 23.35% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The firm had revenue of $166.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $173.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Key The Descartes Systems Group News

Here are the key news stories impacting The Descartes Systems Group this week:

Positive Sentiment: Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Article Title

Descartes reported fiscal Q1 2027 earnings of $0.55 per share, beating estimates of $0.53 and improving from $0.41 a year ago, which supports the stock after the earnings release. Positive Sentiment: Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Article Title

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce raised its price target on Descartes to $118 from $116 and kept an outperformer rating, signaling continued optimism from analysts. Positive Sentiment: Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Article Title

Loop Capital reaffirmed its buy rating on Descartes and maintained a $96 price target, reinforcing the view that the shares still have upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Article Title

Analyst coverage remains broadly constructive, with one report citing an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” indicating sentiment is generally favorable but not a major new catalyst. Negative Sentiment: Raymond James lowered its price target to $108 from $118, which may temper enthusiasm even though it still rates the stock outperform. Article Title

About The Descartes Systems Group

The Descartes Systems Group Inc NASDAQ: DSGX is a global provider of cloud-based logistics and supply chain management solutions. The company's software-as-a-service platform connects and optimizes the flow of goods, information and payments across the global supply chain, helping businesses coordinate transportation, customs clearance, routing, scheduling and fleet management. Descartes' modular applications serve shippers, carriers, third-party logistics providers and regulatory authorities by enabling real-time visibility, compliance and execution across complex trade networks.

Headquartered in Waterloo, Ontario, Descartes was founded in 1981 and has grown through a combination of organic development and strategic acquisitions.

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