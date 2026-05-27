The Ensign Group, Inc. $ENSG Stake Lessened by Prospera Financial Services Inc

Prospera Financial Services Inc lowered its holdings in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG - Free Report) by 34.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,152 shares of the company's stock after selling 7,441 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc's holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $2,465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of ENSG. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 9.9% in the first quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 161,946 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,956,000 after purchasing an additional 14,590 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 150.3% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 383 shares of the company's stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 65.9% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 536 shares of the company's stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 480,216.7% in the second quarter. Amundi now owns 57,638 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 57,626 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Ensign Group by 26.1% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 2,037 shares of the company's stock valued at $314,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company's stock.

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The Ensign Group Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ ENSG opened at $172.42 on Wednesday. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $134.79 and a 1-year high of $218.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of 28.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.73. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $190.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $188.44.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The Ensign Group's revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. The Ensign Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 7.480-7.620 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Ensign Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.065 per share. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 31st. The Ensign Group's dividend payout ratio is presently 4.23%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ENSG shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded The Ensign Group from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $222.00 target price (up from $206.00) on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Monday, February 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "buy (b)" rating on shares of The Ensign Group in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $230.00 price target on shares of The Ensign Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Zacks Research downgraded shares of The Ensign Group from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $216.75.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on ENSG

Insider Buying and Selling at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director John O. Agwunobi sold 392 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $199.97, for a total transaction of $78,388.24. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 9,295 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,858,721.15. This represents a 4.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.65, for a total transaction of $137,655.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 22,152 shares in the company, valued at $4,356,190.80. The trade was a 3.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 2,592 shares of company stock worth $512,364 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company's stock.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

The Ensign Group, Inc is a diversified provider of post-acute healthcare services in the United States, operating a network of skilled nursing, assisted living, independent living, home health and hospice care centers. The company's model emphasizes integrated care by employing multidisciplinary teams—including nursing staff, therapists and physicians—to deliver personalized rehabilitation and long-term care services for seniors and other patients recovering from injury, illness or surgery.

Through its owned and managed centers, The Ensign Group offers a broad spectrum of rehabilitation services such as physical, occupational and speech therapy.

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