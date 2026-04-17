The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. $EL Shares Purchased by Lbp Am Sa

Lbp Am Sa grew its position in shares of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL - Free Report) by 159.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 93,674 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 57,565 shares during the period. Lbp Am Sa's holdings in Estee Lauder Companies were worth $9,810,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 539.7% during the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 229,749 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,245,000 after purchasing an additional 193,833 shares during the last quarter. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 201,255 shares of the company's stock worth $21,075,000 after buying an additional 23,717 shares during the last quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV raised its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 55.8% during the third quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 26,682 shares of the company's stock worth $2,351,000 after acquiring an additional 9,559 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 53.0% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 190,589 shares of the company's stock worth $16,795,000 after acquiring an additional 66,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Estee Lauder Companies by 44.5% in the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 37,002 shares of the company's stock worth $3,261,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.15% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently commented on EL. Wall Street Zen lowered Estee Lauder Companies from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, April 4th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Raymond James Financial upgraded Estee Lauder Companies from a "market perform" rating to a "strong-buy" rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Estee Lauder Companies from $131.00 to $121.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $124.00 to $108.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $99.10.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EL

Estee Lauder Companies Stock Performance

EL opened at $75.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The business's 50 day moving average is $89.62 and its 200-day moving average is $97.35. The stock has a market cap of $27.24 billion, a PE ratio of -150.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.26. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.51 and a twelve month high of $121.64.

Estee Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.05. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 17.59% and a negative net margin of 1.21%.The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Estee Lauder Companies has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.030-2.230 EPS. On average, analysts predict that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Estee Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 27th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 27th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.9%. Estee Lauder Companies's dividend payout ratio is presently -280.00%.

Estee Lauder Companies Company Profile

Estée Lauder Companies Inc NYSE: EL is a global leader in prestige beauty that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of skincare, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. Founded in 1946 by Estée Lauder, the company has grown from a small family business into a multinational consumer-products enterprise headquartered in New York City. Its activities span product research and development, brand and product marketing, manufacturing and global distribution across multiple retail channels.

The company's portfolio includes a mix of legacy and prestige brands that target different consumer segments and price points, with well-known names such as Estée Lauder, Clinique, MAC, La Mer and Jo Malone among others.

See Also

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